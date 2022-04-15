1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto del Carmen - € 155,000

Apartment Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote 1 beds 0 baths € 155,000

This exclusive 1 bedroom top floor apartment is south facing and overlooks the Old Town Harbour of Puerto del Carmen, offering spectacular unobstructed sea and mountain views from its balcony and lounge. It is sold fully furnished and equipped, with high quality finishes throughout including the refurbished kitchen and bathroom. Located on a small, quiet complex with a communal swimming pool and well maintained communal areas. The property boasts a great position on this highly popular complex and it would make the perfect holiday home or investment. Easily available on-street parking and…