SPAIN’S football governing body says cyber hackers stole private conversations and emails to pass onto media outlets.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has reported the hacks to police and has hired a specialist cybersecurity firm to stop future attacks.

The RFEF said the hackers accessed emails, text messages and audio conversations involving senior officials.

The federation said the information, including confidential documents and conversations involving president Luis Rubiales and secretary-general Andreu Camps, was hawked around anonymously to Spanish media organisations.

HACKED RUBIALES(Cordon Press image)

AN RFEF statement said: “It is likely that this private information obtained illegally and with clear criminal purposes has been offered to different media.”

A journalist apparently tipped off the RFEF that his employers got access to the stolen material after being contacted via an encrypted voice call from the cyber thief.

“The media outlet in question claimed to have received, through third parties, confidential contracts, private WhatsApp conversations, emails and abundant documents regarding the RFEF management,” the statement added.

“If proved, it would mean a crime of disclosure of secrets and a violation of the fundamental rights of the people attacked,” the RFEF added.

