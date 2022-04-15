SPAIN’S Princess Leonor has flown home to spend Easter with her family after completing her second term at UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

The heiress to the throne arrived back in Madrid on Thursday and will not return to her boarding school in the UK until April 24 but her trip home won’t just be rest and relaxation.

On Saturday she will accompany her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia on an official visit to meet Ukrainian refugees at a centre in Pozuelo de Alarcon, just outside the capital.

And next Wednesday she will make a solo appearance at an event held at a secondary school in Leganes that is designed to warn teenagers about the dangers lurking online.

The youth event entitled ‘Enjoy the Internet Safely’ is organised by Spain’s National Institute of Cybersecurity (Incibe).

The 16-year-old is currently in her first year of studying the International Baccalaureate at the elite boarding school in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The two-year course at The UWC Atlantic College involves fees of around €76,500 which are paid from the royal family’s annual budget and is a favourite choice among Europe’s elite.

Princess Alexia of The Netherlands joined at the same time as Leonor, while Belgian heir to the throne Elisabeth graduated last year.

The school in Wales, which has been likened to the Hogwarts school for wizards from the Harry Potter books because of its location in a 12th century castle.

As well as studying for the International Baccalaureate Diploma, students are expected to undertake a programme of experiential learning that focuses on key aspects of ‘peace, a sustainable future, and student initiative’.

It offers alternative activities such as yoga, Tai Chi and Tibetan literature, leading it to be dubbed ‘Hippie Hogwarts’.

Princess of Asturias Leonor de Borbon during her first day at UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales 30 August 2021. Photo: Cordon Press

The Spanish princess was photographed in the grounds of the school strolling around the surroundings shortly after her arrival.

