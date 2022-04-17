A PRESTIGIOUS ballet company in Spain has taken in five Ukrainian dancers who had to flee Kyiv.

Kateryna Chupina, Yelyzaveta Semenenko, Anastasiia Hurska, Aleksandra Berozkyna and Marina Lastovyna, were part of the Kyiv-based National Opera Ballet of Ukraine.

Dancers during the performance El cascanueces (The nutcracker) of the National Dance Company of Spain. Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Cordon Press

But they found their professional careers stalled as the Russian invasion forced the closure of their company.

They got in touch with The Spanish National Dance Company (CND), which decided to help.

The CND provided them with clothes and ballet shoes and welcomed them into the company, with the dancers attending daily ballet classes.

Three of the Ukrainian dancers will be hired for the next performances and will debut with the CND at the Royal Theatre in Madrid at the end of May.

The company will present Giselle in four performances on May 18 (at 7:30pm), 20 (7:30pm), 21 (5pm) and 21 (9pm).

