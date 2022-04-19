OFFICERS on patrol on a beach in the sleepy seaside town of Sanlucar de Barrameda in Cadiz met an embarrassing fate much to the enjoyment of social media users across Spain.

The Policia Nacional patrol car turned off the paved promenade and onto the wet sand for a drive along the water’s edge.

But the tires soon became stuck in the waterlogged sand and were unable to get a grip.

Coche de policía en Sanlucar de Barrameda pic.twitter.com/VPZNs0VUxo — carmela (@carmensanchezm3) April 16, 2022

Within minutes the tide started rolling in and there was little more than could be done.

Un coche de la Policía Nacional acaba dentro del mar



? Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Cádiz pic.twitter.com/4VnLUf1Cow — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) April 16, 2022

The officers had to abandon ship, so to speak, leaving the car to its watery fate.

Beachgoers were on hand to record the hapless officers and posted footage on social media.

Eventually a team of firefighters and professional divers joined the rescue efforts and the car was dragged to shore.