OFFICERS on patrol on a beach in the sleepy seaside town of Sanlucar de Barrameda in Cadiz met an embarrassing fate much to the enjoyment of social media users across Spain.
The Policia Nacional patrol car turned off the paved promenade and onto the wet sand for a drive along the water’s edge.
But the tires soon became stuck in the waterlogged sand and were unable to get a grip.
Within minutes the tide started rolling in and there was little more than could be done.
The officers had to abandon ship, so to speak, leaving the car to its watery fate.
Beachgoers were on hand to record the hapless officers and posted footage on social media.
Eventually a team of firefighters and professional divers joined the rescue efforts and the car was dragged to shore.