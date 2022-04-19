A multi-lingual Alicante City tourist app has notched up over 100,000 downloads since being launched in May last year.

The Passporter app allows easy access to information about the attractions and services that tourists may need during a visit to Alicante.

Information appears in English, French, and Spanish, and can be obtained through a traditional website or downloaded onto a smartphone.

Almost a hundred hotels, tourist apartments, museums and co-working centres in the city have Passporter displays with a QR code for visitors to access the app.

CODE DISPLAYED AT HOTEL LEUKA(Alicante Ayuntamiento image)

The code is also available at tourist information offices and at Spanish language schools for foreigners.

The site is managed by Alicante’s Tourist Board which has provided all the content.

Suggested tours and popular locations are included along with a local events calendar.

Restaurants and shopping areas also feature.

Passporter allows users to share their views and also to recommend places to other visitors,

There are direct links to each location and attraction allowing for some extra research prior to a visit.

The Passporter app also generates tracking measurement links for each tourist destination using access data from specific points.

The Tourist Board can then see which attractions and venues are the most popular, and which QR scan locations are most frequently used.

