A Madrid judge has lifted restrictions that stopped footballing bodies UEFA and FIFA penalising clubs who signed up to the rebel European Super League.

Sofia Gil Garcia from the Mercantile Court said she was lifting measures adopted in April last year.

A year ago, a different ruled that FIFA and UEFA must not adopt ‘any measure that prohibits, restricts, limits or conditions in any way’ the creation of the breakaway Super League

That decision came after both organisations warned they would impose sanctions on clubs and players competing in the new league, which was being set up to take on UEFA’s Champions League.

Of the dozen clubs that originally backed the breakaway project that was quickly aborted once it became public, only La Liga’s Real Madrid and Barcelona and Italian club Juventus remain officially signed up to it.

Spanish sports newspaper, AS, reported that the Super League would appeal the decision.

“UEFA has today received the order of the Madrid court, lifting the precautionary measures in their entirety,” a UEFA spokesperson said.

“UEFA welcomes this decision and is considering its implications. UEFA will not be making any further comment for the time being,” the statement concluded.

