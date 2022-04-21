SPAIN’S Prime Minister condemned the ‘horror and atrocities of Putin’s war’ as he toured the bombed out wreckage of the town of Borodyanka and pledged to send more weapons to help Ukraine’s resistance.

“Shocked to witness the horror and atrocities of Putin’s war on the streets of Borodyanka,” Sánchez tweeted along with a video of his walk through the bomb damaged town.

“We will not leave the Ukrainian people alone,” he added.

Conmovido al comprobar en las calles de Borodyanka el horror y las atrocidades de la guerra de Putin.



No dejaremos solo al pueblo ucraniano. pic.twitter.com/OfEIa9oOTC — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 21, 2022

Sanchez arrived in Kyiv earlier on Thursday with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Especialmente emocionado al constatar la fortaleza del presidente @ZelenskyyUa y, con él, la de todo el pueblo de Ucrania. pic.twitter.com/fRbSBGSb9Y — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 21, 2022

After the talks Sanchez told a press conference that Spain was committed to sending weapons to help Ukraine resist Russian forces and had just sent 200 tonnes of military material.

“This is the largest shipment made until now, more than doubling what we have sent so far,” Sanchez said.

He explained that a Spanish naval ship had left port on Thursday bound for Poland and would then be transported over land into the Ukraine.

“The ship carries 30 trucks, several special heavy transport vehicles, and 10 small vehicles loaded with the military material that will be transferred to Ukraine,” he added.

Sanchez also said Spain would ask the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine and that it plans to send war crimes investigators there.

Earlier in the day he also met with Spanish celebrity chef Jose Andres, who set up World Food Kitchen which is operating canteens across the Ukraine and in border areas in Poland.

Ucrania nos necesita a todos. Orgullosos del valiente esfuerzo que está realizando @WCKitchen para llevar alimentos a quienes más lo necesitan.



Gracias por tu compromiso, @chefjoseandres. pic.twitter.com/egPkV7d0Hr — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 21, 2022

The Asturias-born chef met Sanchez at a railway station in Kyiv to discuss his humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country.

