MAYOR of Valencia Joan Ribo has signed a manifesto entitled ‘Ukraine: Peace now!’ calling for an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with high profile politicians across the world.

Fellow signatories of the letter include former Deputy Prime Minister of Spain Pablo Iglesias along with several other figures from the Podemos party.

Mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribo, speaking during the presentation at Palau de les Arts in 2021. Photo: Cordon Press

Left wing politicians from the UK have also signed, including ex-leader of the UK Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn and his shadow chancellor John McDonnell, as well as senior figures from Sinn Fein in Ireland, including its Secretary General Declan Kearney. Also on the list is ex-President of Ecuador Rafael Correa.

Outside of politics, FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué has signed his support.

