SPAIN’S national Met Office, AEMET, has issued a yellow weather warning in Malaga province this Friday, April 22.

The alert for strong winds and high waves will remain in place for most of the day in the Axarquia, Gualdalhorce and Costa del Sol area, which includes Malaga city, with a 100% probability of precipitation in the province.

22/04 00:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Andalucía. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 00:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/dF0CCB8ckK https://t.co/CV0RH8qbyH — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) April 21, 2022

The winds will blow from the west and southwest and will be strong in high areas and the eastern coast. It is expected that during the morning, gusts of force 7 and waves of up to three metres will be recorded on the Malaga coast.



The rain and wind will be accompanied by a drop in the thermometer with highs that will barely reach 18ºC and lows that will sit around 13ºC.

The situation will be similar over the weekend. On Saturday there will be cloudy intervals with a 70% probability of rain throughout the day.



The sun and high temperatures will return to the province on Sunday, and will remain for the following week.



The concept behind yellow level weather alerts is to notify those who are at risk because of their location and/or activity, and to allow them to take preventative action.

