2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sotogrande - € 400,000

Apartment Sotogrande, Cádiz 2 beds 3 baths € 400,000

Located in the Ribera del Marlin urbanization which has many things to offer including indoor pool, outdoor pools, gym, Spa, security, easy access to shops, underground parking, large storage room, a short walk to the beach to name a few. the wonderful advantages that this particular urbanization has.This property in Ribera del Marlin has been fully finished to an excellent standard and features include high quality polished marble floors, doors and windows with high quality finishes throughout. Next to the hall, we find a good sized kitchen to one side which has been fully equipped and very… See full property details