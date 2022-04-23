VETERAN rocker Iggy Pop has announced his first European tour dates in years, playing nine gigs in Spain over the summer.

His first appearance will be at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival before joining Christina Aguilera and the Black Eyed Peas at Valencia’s Diversity Festival on July 21.

Announcing the news via Instagram, The Stooges frontman, who celebrated his 75th birthday on April 21, said: “I’ve waited several years, but I’m back in Europe.”

The 75-year-old shows no signs of retiring.

Photo: Wikipedia.

It will be his first set of gigs in Spain in over a decade and marks his first tour in six years.

He will also be playing at the Kursaal auditorium in San Sebastian as well as the Royal Coliseum Theatre of Carlos III and the Guixlos Arena in Girona.

Famed for performing shirtless, The Passenger singer has cemented his place in rock history by being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 as part of the Stooges.

