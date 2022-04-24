2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Portinax - € 390,468

Apartment Portinax, Ibiza 2 beds 2 baths € 390,468

The Bahia de Portinatx Building is located in the north of the island of Ibiza, in the bay of Portinatx. It is a privileged place, with exceptional panoramic views of the sea, in which its sunsets and its two beaches with crystal clear waters stand out. We present an open and functional space, with everything you need to enjoy and live your home. The modern and innovative design of the building allows (through its large openings a great light and natural cross ventilation so used in the Ibizan vernacular architecture as a cooling system in the hot summer solstices, entering into harmony with… See full property details