AN investigation is underway involving bouncers of a Valencian nightclub accused of assaulting and racial abusing a Moroccan man.

The Moroccan reported the incident to police after he was allegedly confronted by bouncers of a night club close to the Ciutat de las Artes y Las Ciencias.

The man then claims no less than six members of the security surrounded him, shouting racial abuse and death threats.

Photo: Flickr (Eden, Janine and Jim)

Shortly after it is claimed the bouncers attacked him, leaving him with a broken nose and bruises.

The ONG Valencia Acoge, an anti-racism campaign group praised the man for reporting the incident, hoping it would encourage other members of minority groups to speak out against racism.

The nightclub has denied its staff were involved, claiming it was other customers that dished out the abuse.

