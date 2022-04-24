FINANCIAL services company Holborn Assets is hosting three talks in Andalucia on investment planning for expats living in Spain.

Each event will be serving champagne, canapes alongside a hefty dose of industry leading insight.

The talks will cover how to invest wisely, why big companies with local reach are essential, how to reduce capital gains taxes and how Holborn can help its clients.

They will also detail an investment update from partners at Tilney Smith & Williamson, who manage in excess of $85 billion between them.

The events are taking place on April 26, 7:30pm at So Hotel, Sotogrande, April 27 1pm at the Super Yacht on Sotogrande port and 7:30pm the same day at the Puente Romano Hotel, Marbella.

To register your interest call 0034 602 535 611 or email Robin.Thornton@holbornassets.com