DOZENS of music acts are set to perform on the Balearic Islands this summer at a series of long-overdue music festivals.
Muse, Franz Ferdiannd, and Christina Aguilera are all coming to Mallorca as part of the Mallorca Live Festival in Calvia on the final weekend of June.
After a two year hiatus, the festival said: “Mallorca Live Festival returns in 2022 to its original format so that you can continue dancing and enjoying what we like the most: the best national and international live shows of the moment.”
In Ibiza, synth-pop supremos Duran Duran are playing Sunday May 1, supported by influential British DJ Pete Tong.
Lead singer Simon Le Bon said: “It’s going to be an extraordinary experience. Everyone in the band has a tremendous love for the island and over the years I have personally spent many summers there with friends and family so it’s become somewhat of a home away from home for us.”
While for those more classically inclined, the Bellver Castle Music Festival in July will see Bellver Castle transformed into a sprawling symphony of international artists performing the best-known classical music including the works of Mozart, Beethoven, Wagner, and Tchaikovsky.
