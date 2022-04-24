DOZENS of music acts are set to perform on the Balearic Islands this summer at a series of long-overdue music festivals.

Muse, Franz Ferdiannd, and Christina Aguilera are all coming to Mallorca as part of the Mallorca Live Festival in Calvia on the final weekend of June.

Ganes de Summer? Us presentem el cartell final del Mallorca Live Summer 2022. Torna la millor terrassa de l'estiu. Si us va agradar l'any passat, espereu a veure el que us tenim preparat per a aquest. Entrades ja a la venda a https://t.co/D6hCnadvOf pic.twitter.com/RrtoSaDZh9 — Mallorca Live Festival (@MallorcaLiveFes) April 7, 2022

After a two year hiatus, the festival said: “Mallorca Live Festival returns in 2022 to its original format so that you can continue dancing and enjoying what we like the most: the best national and international live shows of the moment.”

Duran Duran are big fans of Mallorca.

Photo: Wikipedia.

In Ibiza, synth-pop supremos Duran Duran are playing Sunday May 1, supported by influential British DJ Pete Tong.

Lead singer Simon Le Bon said: “It’s going to be an extraordinary experience. Everyone in the band has a tremendous love for the island and over the years I have personally spent many summers there with friends and family so it’s become somewhat of a home away from home for us.”

While for those more classically inclined, the Bellver Castle Music Festival in July will see Bellver Castle transformed into a sprawling symphony of international artists performing the best-known classical music including the works of Mozart, Beethoven, Wagner, and Tchaikovsky.

