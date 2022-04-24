DOZENS of music acts are set to perform on the Balearic Islands this summer at a series of long-overdue music festivals.

Muse, Franz Ferdiannd, and Christina Aguilera are all coming to Mallorca as part of the Mallorca Live Festival in Calvia on the final weekend of June.

After a two year hiatus, the festival said: “Mallorca Live Festival returns in 2022 to its original format so that you can continue dancing and enjoying what we like the most: the best national and international live shows of the moment.”

Duran Duran 2
Duran Duran are big fans of Mallorca.
Photo: Wikipedia.

In Ibiza, synth-pop supremos Duran Duran are playing Sunday May 1, supported by influential British DJ Pete Tong.

Lead singer Simon Le Bon said: “It’s going to be an extraordinary experience. Everyone in the band has a tremendous love for the island and over the years I have personally spent many summers there with friends and family so it’s become somewhat of a home away from home for us.”

While for those more classically inclined, the Bellver Castle Music Festival in July will see Bellver Castle transformed into a sprawling symphony of international artists performing the best-known classical music including the works of Mozart, Beethoven, Wagner, and Tchaikovsky.

