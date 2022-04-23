WITH an average age of 25, Elena Goçmen, Jorge Hinojosa, and George Mathias are the new blood of the Olive Press.

Elena joined the team a year ago, graduating from Madrid University where she studied journalism before returning to her Andalucian roots.

Bilingual thanks to an upbringing around Marbella, she already has an impressive portfolio under her belt, including everything from the investigation of a headless body found near Granada to an appeal for a donkey sanctuary.

Not content with chasing stories on the Costa del Sol, she has now taken on an additional role as a designer.

Jorge joined the team fresh from Spain’s press agency Efe after graduating from the UK’s Chester University with an MA in international journalism.

Jorge Hinojosa (left), Elena Goçmen and George Mathias. Photo: Olive Press

He brings his investigative nous to the paper which has already seen him probe a sex cult in Castellon and a giant villa owned by President Putin near Marbella.

Never off the phone, he enjoys a classic bit of ‘gumshoe reporting’ getting out and about knocking on doors.

Finally George joined the team from London, having cut his teeth at local paper the Basingstoke Gazette before working for the Mirror group.

His passion for journalism zoomed when he spent a week following the court hearing of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for the Press Association.

And in just three months he has written on an expat retirement home bulldozed, gangsters being brought to justice in Mallorca and the European Cricket League.

Together, the terrific trio are proof that journalism is far from a dying industry and say seeking out stories, holding people to account, and just generally making mischief is more rewarding than ever.

