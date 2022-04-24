A unique new restaurant has now opened its doors to those in Puerto Banus.

Leone, located on the seafront, offers an open-air dining experience with a show-stopping retractable glass roof.

Leone restaurant in Puerto Banus. Image from Leone Restaurant.

The casual fine-dining menu was designed by Chef Patrice Godino and combines influences of both western and oriental cuisine.

The sophisticated interior design is the latest project by interior designer Nezha Kanouni

Interior of Leone Restaurant was designed by Nezha Kanouni. Image from Leone Restaurant.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner 12am – 12pm everyday, with reservations recommended.

Leone told the Olive Press: “Leone sits on a prime location on the harbourside in Puerto Banus providing a lively, yet unobtrusive ambiance.”