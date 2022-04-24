A FIRE destroyed and sank a £5million yacht in the port of Valencia last week.

The blaze was such that six separate fire crews were called to put out the blaze at around 1pm on April 11.

Images captured by locals showed huge plumes of black smoke billowing out from the 27-metre yacht.

The Pesa was built in 2019 by superyacht manufacturer Sanlorenzo.

Once emergency services were called, they initially extinguished the fire, but it then appears to have broken out once again.

No injuries have been reported but the fire crew were operating for over 12 hours until the remains of the yacht sank.

It is thought the ship was carrying 8,000 litres of fuel.

The vessel could sleep up to eight people and boasted four double bedrooms and a lounge area as well as a sun deck and mooring for a jet ski.

The cause of the fire has not yet been verified.

Superyachts have been very much in the limelight of late, particularly those owned by Russian oligarchs in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, Spain seized a yacht owned by Igor Sechin, a Russian oligarch and close friend of Vladimir Putin.

