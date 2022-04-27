1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa - € 175,000

Apartment Benissa, Alicante 1 beds 1 baths € 175,000

1 bedroom apartment in Benissa Costa, with comunal pool and beautiful open views, just 1 km distance to the beach. This 81 sqm apartment, is situated on the ground floor, Southeast facing, just 1 km distance to the beach, 830 m distance to supermarkets, 360 m distance to restaurants and 4,5 km distance to Calpe, with all amenities. This apartment is equipped with cold/ hot air conditioning, secured door, double glas, mosquito nets and is comprised of a living-dining room, an open plan kitchen, an open terrace, a double bedroom and a family bathroom. The complex has a large communal pool,… See full property details