TWO far-right extremists have been charged with hate crimes after tearing down and trampling on a gay ‘rainbow’ flag hoisted in a Los Alcazares public square.

The Policia Nacional said the men belonged to an ‘ultra’ group and posted a video of the incident on social networks.

They went to a square in the Mar Menor town and one of them scrambled up the flagpole and tore off the flag.

His colleague then trampled on it.

The police said the ‘ultra’ group they were part of had previously committed ‘similar’ crimes,

Officers used the social media video postings of the vandalism to identify the perpetrators of the latest incident.

The case will be handled by a San Javier investigating court.

