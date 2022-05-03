1 bedroom Flat for sale in Pajara - € 80,479

Flat Pájara, Fuerteventura 1 beds 1 baths € 80,479

After the great success of Corallejo Sun, in the south of Fuerteventura comes Costa Calma Sun, a completely renovated residence in the center of Costa Calma composed of about 50 new apartments, in a quiet area, 1150 meters from the great beach of Costa Calma and 500 meters walk from restaurants, cabs and supermarkets. The property is completely new with swimming pool and is perfect as a form of investment, as the apartments are the ideal place to enjoy your vacations on the beautiful island of Fuerteventura. On the roof of the complex there is a centralized solar thermal system, which is able… See full property details