In letter to American supporter seen by Olive Press German rapist confirms he is being probed over five other sex attacks

MADELEINE McCann suspect Christian Brueckner will be charged with the abuse of a 10-year-old girl on the Algarve this month due to his ‘terrible teeth’.

The German sex offender, 45, has revealed in a letter from prison that the young German victim insisted he had teeth ‘like a rabbit’.

The girl, Joanna, had been sexually assaulted by a blonde-haired attacker, who spoke German, on a beach near Praia da Luz, just a month before Maddie went missing.

The naked man, who had first spoken English to her, had run off from Salema beach when the girl’s sister raised the alarm and her parents ran over to help.

They had filed a detailed police report the following day, giving an excellent description of the attacker, who ran away towards a beach car park, where Brueckner is known to have stayed.

They added that he had a bandage on his arm and carried a backpack, suggesting he may have been videoing the attack.

The family, from south Germany, whose surname we are not naming for legal reasons, have since confirmed to the German BKA police that he was the assailant.

A German prosecutor told the Olive Press last year the man had first asked her name in English as she played among rocks.

“He approached her and in a continuous act… he grabbed her by the arm, pulling her to the sand and started to masturbate,” he said.

Luckily she was saved when her older sister Annette saw what happened and called her parents. The pair have since recognised him from photos.

Brueckner has now confirmed he is being prosecuted over the attack and also confirmed he is being probed over ‘at least five open cases’.

In the letter to anti-McCann blogger Isabelle McFadden, who insists he is innocent, he writes: “I know already about at least five open cases against me. All of them including raping and abusing.”

In the case of the Salema attack in April 2007, he said he had received ‘the complete file to read’.

But he claims the BKA have ‘manipulated’ evidence in ‘an unprofessional way’ in particular, focussing on his teeth and protruding jaw.

“The BKA knew that the victim told the police in Portugal that the culprit had teeth ‘like a rabbit’,” he wrote in the letter. “Or perhaps they knew that there was something wrong with his teeth.

“So they took a photo of me and changed my look by making my teeth terribly ugly. Even the victim said by seeing it that she can’t remember they where (SIC) so terrible.”

He continued that the BKA then sourced a 1999 prison dentist check up file and wrote that he had a protruding jaw.

But he insisted it is ‘a fake’ and it is ‘definitely not me’ and that he will be able to prove it is not me when the case gets to court.

However, in a further letter, written more recently to a German investigator, he admits that the case against him is extremely strong.

The letter given to the Olive Press by documentary film maker Jutta Rabe reads: “In the case of Joana the investigation file does not leave a single doubt that I was (the attacker).”

Olive Press police sources in Germany meanwhile told the paper today he will be formally charged with three sex crimes this month.

And the German prosecutor is looking at ‘at least two more’ serious cases, as well as the abduction of Madeleine McCann in 2007.

