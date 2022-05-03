VEGA BAJA welcomed Valencian president Ximo Puig yesterday, May 2, as he came to announce some big spending plans.

After the limitations exposed by, and the devastation caused during the DANA of September 2019, the area’s irrigation network has been left needing vital improvement work.

But during his visit, meeting the likes of the Mayoress and Deputy Mayor of Orihuela and the Minister of Agriculture, Puig announced a €12m spending plan for refurbishment works.

PLEDGED: Valencia President Ximo Puig with Orihuela Mayoress Carolina Gracia when he visited Dolores

This project will regenerate hundreds of miles of ditches and optimise irrigation throughout the area.

For Orihuela Mayoress Carolina Gracia, the pledge was: “good news for our land, which has been counting on (Valencian Government) investments for some time.”

A working party also met with President Puig to advance other projects important for the Orihuela municipality.

Gracia continued: “The Generalitat Valenciana has a fundamental role in our plans to reactivate the city, with important challenges in key areas such as infrastructure, health and education, among others.”

Finishing, “for this to become a reality, it is important to resume the spirit of cooperation between the City Council and the Generalitat, which just never be lost.”

