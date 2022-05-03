A nursing home employee robbed three residents of jewellery which she then sold off at a pawn shop.

The woman, 44, with no criminal record, breached the trust of residents at the home in San Vicente del Raspeig.

The Guardia Civil believe that the number of victims could be higher.

A relative of a resident complained to the Guardia in March about the theft of a gold chain and a gold pendant.

Inquiries revealed that two other people were robbed around the same time.

A common link between all the cases was the close contact the residents had with a particular female employee.

Officers soon put together enough evidence to charge the Spanish woman with three counts of theft.

They also identified the shop used by the woman to sell off the stolen items.

It’s not unknown whether the stolen jewellery has been recovered.

