THE first week of May sees 15 cruise ships sail into Malaga waters—seven of which make their first visits to Malaga waters.

After the largest cruise ship in the world, the Wonder of the Seas, arrived in Malaga on Saturday, April 30, the port has received a flood of other cruise ships berthing at its quays.

In fact the start of the fifth month of 2022 could be described as frenetic; with an avalanche of cruise ships sailing into Malaga waters.

Of the 15 cruise ships to dock this week in Malaga, seven call for the first time and are ships belonging to large shipping companies, such as Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian and Carnival, as well as others dedicated to luxury tourism, including Silversea Cruises, Celebrity Cruises and the French company Companie du Ponant.

Last Tuesday, May 3, also saw the arrival of the 348-metres-long Odyssey of the Seas from the North American company Royal Caribbean International as well as the Silver Moon, the new acquisition of the exclusive shipping company Silversea Cruises.

The two ships from Celebrity Cruises to dock for the first time in Malaga were Celebrity Edge, which arrived on Monday, May 2, and the second, Celebrity Beyond, which remained moored at the Levante Dock until yesterday, Wednesday May 4.

The next few days will see three other cruise ships visit Malaga for the first time.

Tomorrow, Friday May 6, will see the arrival of ships Carnival Pride and Norwegian Escape and the first stopover of the ship Le Bellot will close the frenetic week on Sunday, May 8.

