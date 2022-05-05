MORE than 30,000 cubic metres of sand will be pumped into Malaga’s beaches in efforts to restore the coastline.

Work is already underway to restore the beaches of Malaga after the latest storms left a trail of destruction on numerous beaches along the province’s coastline.

In fact, beach nourishment along the Costa del Sol has already begun this week, organised in five batches: Nerja, Torrox and Algarrobo; Vélez-Málaga, Rincón de la Victoria and Málaga; Torremolinos, Benlamádena, Fuengirola and Mijas; Marbella; and Estepona, Casares and Manilva.

The approach to mitigate coastal erosion by adding suitable sand will be carried out in parallel at different points along the provincial coastline and will involve a total investment of €2.1 million.

The work is being carried out in collaboration with the Junta to speed up the administrative authorisation required for the extraction of sand from riverbeds.

Meanwhile, the Malaga Provincial Coastal Demarcation Bureau, also known as ‘Costas’ presented last month a diagnosis and an emergency plan to take place on 39 beaches along the coast of Malaga.

The emergency plan aims to provide an effective response to the main needs of the Malaga coastline in the short term but also looks to find solutions to stabilise and protect the Malaga beaches against future storms.

The current beach nourishment action using 300,000 m3 of sand to restore the coastline forms part of an emergency plan approved on April 12 by the Council of Ministers.

