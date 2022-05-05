SPAIN welcomed four million foreign tourists in March- a number that’s eight times higher than a year earlier, but still below pre-Covid pandemic levels.

Figures from the National Statistics Institute(INE) showed a big boost for the Spanish economy but visitor numbers were still 1.6 million down on March 2019, when half of that month saw the country implement strict lockdown measures.

Tourist Minister, Reyes Maroto, said: “Spain closes this first quarter with good data on arrivals and tourist spending, a trend that we hope will intensify in the summer period.”

“Excellent employment figures together with the air capacity recovery make us optimistic,” she added.

REYES MAROTO(La Moncloa image)

Foreign tourists spent €5 billion euros in Spain, compared to €544 million in March 2021, according to the INE.

The spend in March 2019 was €6 billion.

Visitor numbers and spending are expected to show a more dramatic improvement in April which saw the Easter holiday period and reports of high hotel and accommodation occupancy.

Regions that have a high economic dependency on tourism like Andalucia and the Valencian Community claimed record Easter visitor numbers last month.

