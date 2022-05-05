1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto Rico - € 169,000

Apartment Puerto Rico, Gran Canaria 1 beds 1 baths € 169,000

Apartment located on the third and last floor of a well kept complex with an elevator and community swimming pool on the roof terrace. The property stands out for its nice views over the sea. The interior of the apartment consists of one bedroom, one bathroom with bathtub and a spacious living room – kitchen. The community fee in the complex is 60 euros per month, water and electricity apart. * Note: The price does not include the taxes, legal fees and expenses of the sale, among them the property transfer tax (equivalent to 6.5%), land register fees, notary fees and after-sale administration… See full property details