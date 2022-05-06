2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona - € 190,000

Apartment Estepona, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 190,000

A very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with large living room that opens onto the south facing terrace. Each bedroom has plenty of wardrobe space and the master bedroom is ensuite. The kitchen has plenty of cupboards and work top space and there is room in the kitchen for a table and chairs. Within the gated complex you will find a large communal pool and gardens and allocated off road parking. Located half way between Estepona and San Pedro de Alcantara and in close proximity to the sea this property is an ideal home or holiday apartment. Middle Floor Apartment, Estepona, Costa del… See full property details