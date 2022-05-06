TWO people have been arrested by the Policia Nacional over the fatal shooting of an 80-year-old British woman in the Elche area on Wednesday.

A woman, 46, and her son, 16, were detained in Alicante and Elche and a gun was also recovered.

The Informacion newspaper has reported that the woman fired the weapon and that she knew the victim, named Marina.

Marina’s body was discovered on Wednesday evening with three bullets fired into her, apparently at close range.

Following the death of her husband, she lived on her own in the Torre Azul area of Torrellano, close to Alicante-Elche airport.

A neighbour told Informacion that Marina had a British passport but was of German descent.

She moved to the area over 20 years ago after her British husband retired from running a recycling company.

“She was a woman of great character and a perfectionist who I could see resisting a robbery and hitting the intruder with a shovel,” the neighbour said.

A series of Torre Azul area home robberies last autumn prompted extra police patrols and increased concern from residences.

Police have not speculated about the motive for the killing and though robbery is a likely cause, there was no obvious sign of theft.

A plumber was called to Marina’s house on Wednesday to do some emergency repairs but raised the alarm at around 6.30 pm when she did not open the door.

Residents, including the plumber, reported sightings of ‘two people dressed in black’ in the area.

One eye-witness saw a man and woman drive off in a black car and both were hooded and wore face masks.

