THE 11th ‘Dia del Perro’ festival is taking place in Sohail Castle, Fuengirola.

The event is put on to celebrate the role our canine companions play in society.

Organised by the town hall, the event starts at 10am in the Plaza de España, where all residents are invited to bring their pet dogs along.

The festival will see dogs of all shapes and sizes descend on Sohail Castle.

Photo: Flickr

The first part of the day will see experts in animal hygiene offer advice regarding dog welfare and hygiene.

Thereafter there will be a parade of dogs and their owners along the paseo maritimo past the castle with awareness and education activities aimed at kids.

The dog unit of the National Police of Malaga will also be taking part and will give demonstrations of their trained dogs’ obedience, natural speed, agility, and strength whilst local businesses including canine hairdressers, veterinary surgeons and dog food manufacturers will also be present.

