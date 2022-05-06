THE Avant trains service between Sevilla and Malaga, which was dramatically reduced during the pandemic, will be fully restored.

Spain’s national railway company, Renfe, announced this Thursday, May 5, that it will restore 100% of the Avant trains between Malaga and Sevilla as of May 11.

The company has explained that early afternoon trains will be reincorporated, departing from Malaga at 4:28pm and from Sevilla at 5:50pm.

In total there will be 60 high-speed trains running from Monday to Friday, with a total of 14,200 seats available every weekday connecting Malaga, Cordoba and Sevilla.

Renfe has specified that with this increase in frequency there will be departures from Malaga from Monday to Friday at 6:43am, 9:10am, 2:15pm, 4:28pm, 6:18pm and 8:13pm.

Meanwhile, from Sevilla trains will depart for the capital of the Costa del Sol at 6:50am, 8:00am, 12:52pm, 3:30pm, 5:50pm and 7:35pm.

All trains stop at Cordoba, Puente Genil-Herrera and Antequera Santa Ana, so the journey takes approximately two hours.

This increase in service with Sevilla follows the recently inaugurated Avant train to Granada, a service which started on April 4 with four daily connections and departures from Malaga at 9:25am and 8:25pm and from Granada at 7:40am and 6:50pm.

