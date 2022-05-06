THE warm weather returns to Malaga this weekend with summer-like highs of 26ºC expected.

In recent weeks, the unstable weather in Malaga has seen people alternating their bikinis with umbrellas, however, this first week of May has seen clear skies and good temperatures return to the province.

In fact, according to Spain’s weather agency AEMET there is no risk of precipitation forecast for the weekend.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 05-05-2022 hasta 11-05-2022. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmt94S pic.twitter.com/Ar5gvJwpgb — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) May 5, 2022

Today, Friday May 6, temperatures are expected to be almost summer-like, with highs of 26ºC expected.

On Saturday, the temperature will drop by 4ºC compared to today and Sunday, highs of 25ºC are forecast.

Minimum temperatures will sit around 15 and 16ºC.

