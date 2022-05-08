3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Tortosa - € 275,000

Finca/Country House Tortosa, Tarragona 3 beds 3 baths € 275,000

This lovely country house (124m²) is located in a prime position, above the city of Tortosa, commanding magnificent views of the Els Ports mountains and the Ebro River valley, and set in 3.5 hectares of almond trees and natural woodland. The property benefits from central heating, double glazed windows, mains electricity, water from a shared well and is dog friendly, having an area of around 200m² fenced around the house and gardens. Excellent unlimited internet and monitored alarm system and electric gate. You enter the main house via the double glazed closed in terrace, overlooking the…