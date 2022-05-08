SPAIN is home to three of Europe’s most highly rated free art galleries, a new survey has found.

The findings, published by Online learning centre The Knowledge Academy, ranked the Museo de Malaga as 4th best in the world.

The gallery has works from Francisco de Goya, Pablo Picasso, and Luis de Morales all on show for free as part of the museum’s 2,000 strong collection of fine art.

The Cathedral de Santa Maria in Murcia was 12th best on the list.

The 13th century building is comprised of three portals awash with sculptures.

The central one is a homage to the Virgin Mary, the left one dedicated to San Gil and the right one to the Final Judgement and Saint James.

The Museum of Cadiz came in at number 27, with work by Francisco de Zurbaran, Bartolome Esteban Murillo and Peter Paul Rubens.

The top ten list was dominated by British galleries.

Photo: The Knowledge Academy.

Surprisingly, no galleries from Barcelona or Madrid were featured in the top 100.

The list is also made for good reading for the UK, with eight of the top 10 free art galleries British.

Number one was the Wallace Collection which features fine arts from the 15th to 19th centuries and is particularly renowned for its rare collection of French 18th-century paintings, furniture, and porcelain.

The Wallace Collection was the highest rated free art gallery in Europe.

Photo: Flickr.

The Lady Lever Art Gallery in Birkenhead was tied 4th with Malaga, with the National Gallery (London), Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (Glasgow), V&A (London), Royal Botanic Garden (Edinburgh), The British Museum (London), and Walker Art Gallery (Liverpool) all in the top ten.

To make the list, TheKnowledgeAcademy analysed reviews from the world’s most popular travel site TripAdvisor for galleries that had free entry and at least 500 reviews.

