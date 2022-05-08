SPAIN has the best cities in Europe to run a marathon, according to a recent survey.

Indeed, THREE of the top five running destinations are in this country.

MOST POPULAR: Barcelona Marathon

IMAGE: enric archivell, Flickr

The study by ‘Runners Need’ looked at air quality, weather conditions, number of landmarks, cost of running necessities, and marathon popularity in over 60 European cities.

Overall, Barcelona and Madrid were awarded 1st and 2nd place, with Athens coming in third.

But with Seville coming fourth, Spain proved itself to be the top country overall for fans of the sport.

Barcelona scored in the top 10 for two of the factors studied, having the third most scenic

running route, (with 757 landmarks to take in) and coming in tenth for air quality.

Second-placed Madrid also scored highly for the number of landmarks to

pass by (669) and offering predictably dry weather conditions – with 238 mm less

rainfall than the study average.

Seville came 4th in the study, thanks to its affordability (a running package here will cost €15 less than average).

London, despite having a far higher online search rate than the study average, and over 1,000 landmarks to see, it ranked 12th overall due to its rainfall and pollution.

City Ranking Landmarks Air Quality Rainfall Barcelona 1st 3rd 10th 12th Madrid 2n 4th 11th 24th Seville 4th 17th 14th 37th Cordoba 13th 35th 21st =58th Valencia 16th 26th 15th =58th Las Palmas 17th 24th 32nd 46th Ibiza 29th 47th 17th 27th

Full results and methodology clickable here

