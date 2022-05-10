A man impersonating Donald Duck suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries after getting run over by a children’s train ride at Alaquas fair in Valencia Province.

The incident happened on Friday when the Disney character decided to cheer on children travelling on the ‘Tren de la Bruja’ on the fairground.

Donald waddled gleefully alongside the moving wagons but then he waded in front of the small locomotive that was pulling the carriages, and was run over.

The man suffered a fractured humerus; a head wound; and various chest injuries.

The wagons carrying the children did not overturn.

The young Spaniard playing Donald Duck was taken to a local health centre, before being transferred to Valencia’s La Fe Hospital for emergency surgery.

The Policia Nacional closed down the attraction and began an investigation into security involving the children’s train ride.

Officers have discovered that Donald Duck was making his Alaquas fairground appearance without any kind of work contract.

