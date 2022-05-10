RENFE is offering four new luxury train routes transporting passengers across historic locations of Spain in the height of style.

The experience of using Renfe trains to get from A to B as quickly as possible is a world away from the rail company’s new luxury travel experiences.

The new Al Andalus train will transport passengers through the historic heartlands of Andalucia, visiting the cities of Ronda, Jerez, Cadiz, Granada, Baeza, Ubeda, Cordoba and Sevilla.

But the service doesn’t come cheap. The luxury train trip will cost passengers an eye-watering €3,895 per person, and an extra €1,000 to upgrade to a deluxe suite.

The outside of the new tourist trains. Credit to Renfe on Facebook.

The passengers receive a high class experience on board in terms of accomodation and cuisine, guided tours at each stop, and the train stopping in stations on the route each night to ensure a good night’s sleep for the price.

This route will operate over the months of May, June, September and October. During July and August, Al Andalus will also run a four day tour leaving from Sevilla and travelling through Merida and Lisbon before arrival in Porto.

Renfe is also rolling out similar new routes called the Transcantabrico, which travels northern Spain’s Cantabrian coast, the Expreso de la Robla between Leon and Bilbao which offers travellers the chance to walk parts of the famous pilgrimage Camino de Santiago. The final luxury route is the Costa Verde Express, going between Bilbao and Santiago de Compostela.

