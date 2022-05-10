A ONE million euro mural inspired by Puerto Banus and designed by British luxury designer Debbie Wingham is set to be unveiled in the marina for the summer of 2022.

The maritime-themed mural will be inaugurated on May 12. Her past portfolio of a €50m wedding cake, €17m muslim abaya mantal, and an €11.9m Christmas tree has earned her the reputation of being the ‘queen of the most expensive’.

Wingham claims that Puerto Banus’s rich history and her appreciation of nautical life came together to inspire the project.

The work will remain in place all summer to be admired by tourists attracted to Marbella’s sense of luxury and prestige, with an estimated 2 million visitors expected during the mural’s period of display.

The famous marina of Puerto Banus inspired Wingham´s latest creation. Credit – Pixabay

The luxury mural and its €1m price tag will fit in with the area’s yachts and designer boutiques.

Speaking about her latest project, Wingham said: “The mural not only had to be charming and capture subtle nautical themes that reaffirmed the location of this port, but it had to be something incredible for everyone to visit, something that would appeal to all age groups, genders and nationalities.”

The designer continued that it would be ‘something that would make visitors smile and be more than just a mural, but an experience for people to enter my own Wingham Wonderland’.

