Super Jump is the perfect family outing. The centre is a kids dream, with trampolines, a parkour area, a ninja warrior zone, a giant airbag not to mention a giant foam cube pool.

A park for all ages, it is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 5pm to 9pm, Friday 5 – 10pm and Saturdays and Sundays 12 – 10pm.

It boasts a 500m terrace which parents to watch their children play whilst relaxing.

It is the ideal place to host your kids’ birthday parties and offer a totally different experience from the same old kids’ parties that have been done over and over again.

At Super Jump kids experience an unforgettable birthday with the birthday boy or girl receiving an hour of free jumping for any day of the year.

Super Jump takes care of the whole party, providing classic or fondant cakes, private monitors, special decorations, face painting, and much more.

Parking is available on site and is free of charge whilst for the adults, there are nightly disco sessions.

The activities on offer combine fun with physical activity and endurance and you can have a tailored event depending on your group, whether that be adults on a stag-do or a class of primary school children.

Get on down at C. Copérnico, n1, 29680 Estepona, Málaga

Or call 679 00 96 09 to book.

www.superjumpestepona.com