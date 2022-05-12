BRITISH entrepreneur Richard Branson hung out with tennis legend Rafa Nadal at the star’s tennis academy on a recent visit to the holiday island, Mallorca.

The pair also visited Virgin’s latest resort – the Son Bunyola in Mallorca, which is due to be formally opened later this week and coincides with the new cruiser Virgin’s Valiant Lady docking in Gibraltar before making an inaugural call to Mallorca.

Following his visit on Monday May 10, the 71-year-old said: “Rafa was deep into preparations for the current Masters tournaments, building up to the French Open he has dominated for so long. But he was good enough to give us a few hours to sit and chat about what is going on in the world – and of course share some of his tennis wisdom. I’m still looking to improve!”

The pair even had time for a knock-up. Photo: Virgin.com

The Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy combines tennis and education with the aim of developing the next generation of Spanish talent.

Branson said: “If any of them go on to have 1/100th of the success Rafa has had in the sport, they will be very happy indeed.”

The world number four won the Australian Open in January marking his 21st major singles title and surpassing the all-time record held jointly by him, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

READ MORE: