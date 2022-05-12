We all know it, sports betting is enjoying phenomenal international success. The estimated worldwide revenue for the sports betting industry is between $700 billion and $1 trillion per year. In 2017, a record $4.68 billion was wagered in Nevada sportsbooks alone! What is everyone betting on? What are the sporting events that bring in the most money in the world of sports betting? We are going to look at some of the most bet sports in the world.

The FIFA World Cup Will Take Place from November 21 to December 18

What could be better than a football World Cup to end the sporting year in style? The second most watched sporting event behind the Summer Olympics, and the first most bet sporting event of all time, the FIFA World Cup will break new ground in 2022. First, the championship will take place in Qatar, for the first edition contested in the Middle East. Then, the championship will not take place at the beginning of the summer, as it has been since its first edition in 1930, but at the end of the autumn. A shift in the calendar decided to avoid the high heat of June. Sacred in 2018, the French team will try to win its third star. Currently, the France team jersey has two stars above the rooster which represent its 1998 and 2018 World Cup victories. In the event of a final victory in Qatar, Didier Deschamps\’ team would become the first selection to retain his title from Brazil (1958, 1962).

The Super Bowl, the Most Wagered Sporting Event in the United States

If we focus on the American scene, the National Football League is very popular. NFL betting accounts for almost half of all sports bets placed, with the Super Bowl being the most popular betting event during the sports year. The 2022 Super Bowl brought in a record over $170 million in sports betting. This staggering figure broke the record wagered during the Super Bowl the previous year.

The Grand National

The Grand National is Britain\’s most spectacular horse racing spectacle along with the Cheltenham Festival. It is one of the toughest horse races in the world, with two laps of a circuit over 6.9 km long and 30 jumps. This is a very popular event attended by members of the royal family as well as other handpicked celebrities. In addition to horse racing enthusiasts and professional bettors, it attracts over 600 million viewers, making it the most watched TV event in the world. It also breaks all records in terms of sports betting. The 2021 Grand National would have seen betting total £300m, or around $400m!

Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is another horse racing event in the United States and is one of the oldest sporting events in the country. The event takes place on the first Saturday in May at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky. The “Race of Roses” attracts a crowd of more than 150,000 spectators to the circuit. Not to mention huge home viewership: the 144th Kentucky Derby drew 16.2 million viewers on NBC. The main race alone brought in over $140 million in wagers last year, breaking all records.

E-Sport, a New Trend in Sports Betting

Electronic sport or E-Sport is the new trend on sports betting sites. Indeed, this sport born in the 90s is revolutionizing the world of video game enthusiasts and online betting. E-Sport competitions are now broadcast to millions of Internet users via streaming platforms. Now, a wide range of sports are available to you on the sports betting sites of the bookmakers!