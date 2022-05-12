In recent years, the number of English speaking persons living in the Valencia Community is growing. It is clear that we need more English speaking doctors in Valencia and Valencia Community, complementary to private insurances and other classical medical services. Even though there are several insurance options that offer more basic packages, the stress of scheduling and consulting in Spanish is much more obvious than when we find English speaking doctors and speak English from the phone , getting the appointment, till you leave the private clinic.

In addition to IMED, the general hospital, which also offers services in English – but the prices are quite high – it is an obvious demand for English-speaking doctors in medium and flexible expats medical centers.

“Centro Medico Maria – Expat Clinic Valencia – was born from the idea of ??offering accessible medical services to as many English and French speaking expats as possible. We are passing a period related to the pandemic, when monitoring in depth our health must be a real priority, especially for those of us who have more than 40 years old,” says Dr. Christian Boteanu, medical director of Expat Clinic Valencia.

The most important thing, during this period, is to monitor in depth your health, if you have had a form of COVID, have been vaccinated or have had asymptomatic illness. Because many organs can be affected without knowing it, it is important these days to monitor the body through consultations, blood tests or regular ultrasounds. It is good to prevent and take care early of all this.

Centro Medico Maria offers all these services, starting with general medicine, family medicine, medical laboratory tests or rapid tests, ultrasound, physiotherapy and other services in English.

Razvan Nicolescu, an expert in online marketing, who promotes medical services for several medical clinics in the Valencia Community, says that “The appearance of a clinic dedicated to expats in the community, with English speaking doctors was a necessity, so Expat Clinic in Valencia – Centro Medico Maria appeared at the right time, to take over this whole area of ??patients who want to take care of their health taking contact with English speaking staff, especially now, when this special period, which requires additional monitoring of our body “”We answer the phone in English, make appointments, and patients talk to the doctors in English. It is simpler and more efficient, and the rates are reasonable, to be complementary to the insurance packages “ says Dr. Boteanu. Appointments are easily made at 641361833, 668564035 or by entering the website www.centromedicomaria.es, the medical clinic being located near the Nuevo Center Mall, Turia Park.

It is good to know that appear new services for English speaking community, for Valencia, Benidorm, Javea and other areas of Valencia Community. We needed a medical center dedicated to expats, especially English-speaking doctors.