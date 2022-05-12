WITH more than 3,000 beaches to choose from across almost 4,964 km of coastline, how does one go about selecting the very best beaches in all of Spain?

British newspaper The Guardian had a try this week with six Spanish playas chosen among a list of the 40 best beaches in Europe.

40 of the best beaches in Europe https://t.co/x43Hd1XDY5 — The Guardian (@guardian) April 30, 2022

Some may prefer the Cantabrian coast where rugged cliffs tower over sandy coves or the crystalline freezing Atlantic waters of windswept stretches of beach in Galicia.

Others may be more tempted by the shallow warm waters of the Balearic Islands or the sand dunes of southern Spain.

These are the six chosen by the Guardian. Do you agree?

Ses Illetes, Formentera (Balearic Islands)

This beach is located within Ses Salines d’Eivissa and Formentera Natural Park, occupying a large area of the Es Trucadors peninsula on the Balearic Island of Formentera. There are approximately 450 metres of beach divided into two parts by a small rocky area in the middle. Part of the charm of this beach is that the area around is not built up at all with just two chiringuitos (restaurants on the beach) called Es ministre and Juan y Andrea.

Ses Illetes in Formentera. Image from Cordon Press

Torimbia, Asturias

Torimbia beach is west of Toranda and surrounded by beautiful sheer cliffs just six miles from Llanes. This beach in Asturias has been a popular nudist site since the 60s. It is just six miles from Llanes. It is nestled in a natural landscape made up of spectacular cliffs and rock formations. It is part of the protected landscape of the Eastern Coast, making it one of the best beaches on the Cantabrian coast.

Torimbia in Asturias. Image from Flickr

Carnota, Galicia

The seven kilometre-long beach of Carnota is the biggest one in Galicia. It is situated in the province of A Coruña in the north of the region and is classified as ‘a virgin beach’.

The water is crystal clear and the sand is white. It is surrounded by the Monte Pindo which makes the landscape even more beautiful.

Carnota in Galicia. Image from Wikipedia

Cala Trebaluger, Menorca (Balearic Islands)

Cala Trebaluger is one of the best coves in Menorca. But it is also one of the beach beaches in Menorca due to its perfect state of conservation and fine white sand.

It is located in the south of the Balearic Island and can only be accessed by boat which keeps the crowds away.

Cala Trebaluger in Menorca. Image from Wikipedia

Sopelana, Basque Country

The beach in the town of Sopelana on Spain’s northern coast in the Basque Country is just a half an hour drive from Bilbao.

It is hugely popular with surfers.

Playa Sopelana, Pais Vasco. Image from Turismo Euskadi

Calblanque, Murcia

This beach has ‘protected status’ due to its location on the edge of the Parque Regional de Calblanque, one of the best preserved natural landscapes on the Mediterranean coast. It boasts crystalline water and a backdrop of arid mountains.

Calblanque in Murcia. Image from Flickr

Drop us a line at newsdesk@theolivepress.es and tell us what beach you would nominate as the best in Spain.

READ MORE