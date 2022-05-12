TWO people were injured while walking along a street in Estepona after they were mown down by a car before it plummeted over a bridge in the Costa del Sol town.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and knocked two people over before tipping over the bridge.

The victims were walking down Estepona’s Avenida Litoral when the car careered into them.

The vehicle then fell from the bridge at a height of three metres into the Arroyo de la Cala riverbed.

1. En la avenida Litoral de #Estepona hemos actuado en un accidente de tráfico que se ha saldado con cuatro heridos. #CPBMalaga #Bomberos pic.twitter.com/ftlRZDbGvh — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) May 11, 2022

The car’s passengers were able to escape from the vehicle themselves and two were treated for injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene by witnesses.

Two people are now in hospital as a result of their injuries, but the gravity of their condition, as well as what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, is currently unknown.

Investigations are underway into the incident.

READ MORE: