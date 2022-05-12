2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mojacar - € 159,950

Townhouse Mojácar, Almería 2 beds 2 baths € 159,950

Invierno Azul is a small complex of 14 properties built around an inviting swimming pool and communal gardens. We are offering for sale a 2 bed, 2 bath town house with lovely sea views and a sunny south east facing aspect. The property comprises on the ground floor a fully fitted kitchen, living room / dining room with doors to a terrace and BBQ area, cloakroom with WC and sink, understair storage. On the upper level are two double bedrooms with built in wardrobes & ceiling fans and there is the family bathroom. Both of the bedrooms have a terrace. This is a very nice property with a nice… See full property details