THE Europa League final kicks off on Wednesday May 18 at 9pm as Frankfurt take on Rangers at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla.

Rangers fans have been allocated 9,500 tickets for next Wednesday’s game in Sevilla, though far more fans are expected to travel to the Andalucian capital.

With many thousands of Frankfurt fans also expected to make the trip, there are some concerns that the city may struggle to cope with the sudden influx.

According to the Daily Record, the Spanish authorities are considering allowing fans who don’t have match tickets to watch the game on big screens in the Estadio de La Cartuja, Sevilla’s other large football stadium.

A spokesperson for Sevilla city hall told the Olive Press that no plans have yet been announced on setting up a fan zone or restricting the consumption of alcohol for fans.

The city hosted the UEFA cup final between Porto and Celtic in 2003, with Porto coming out on top beating Celtic 3-2 in extra time.

Flight and hotel prices have surged in weeks leading up to the game and there are very few flights left from the UK to Seville on May 16, 17 and 18.

Last week Spanish authorities banned any more buses being hired in Sevilla until a fan zone was established.

