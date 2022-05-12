COURTS in the Canary Islands have issued an arrest warrant for a British woman who is accused of stealing €67,000 in a fraudulent property sale in Lanzarote.

Theresa Carol Arcari, who worked as an estate agent in Lanzarote and Tenerife was due in court to face charges of misappropriation of funds and fraud but failed to turn up and is believed to have gone on the run.

Arcari is accused of keeping €67,000 during a fraudulent property sale involving a British buyer interested in a property in Orzola through the myplaceinlanza.com website, which is now defunct.

Arcari was allegedly granted power of attorney to manage the sale and the client transferred funds of over €67,000 to an account provided by her but the sale never went through and the money was not returned.

Court officials at Arrecife in Lanzarote said she had failed to respond to subpoenas or reply to any communication concerning the indictment and that she no longer resides at the address she gave to the courts.

Prosecutors involved in the case had repeatedly requested that the court confiscate her passport and freeze her assets or require a bond to ensure that she did not abscond.

However, after initial requests were denied by the Provincial Court, an arrest warrant has now been issued by Court Number 1 in Arrecife.

Arcari is facing a six-year jail sentence as well as a fine of €5,500 and the return of more than €67,000 she allegedly defrauded from the client back in 2009.

Recent photo of Carol Arcari who is wanted by police in Canary Islands. Photo: Olive Press

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, contact Guardia Civil or Policia Nacional.

READ ALSO: