A British tourist died on Thursday morning after falling from a seventh-floor balcony at a Magaluf hotel on Mallorca.

The 34-year-old holidaymaker was staying at the Melia South Beach Hotel on Calle Notari Alemany in the popular resort.

Some eye-witnesses reported the ‘strange behaviour’ of the man on the balcony before he fell off.

The tragedy occurred at around 8.30 am.

Paramedics were unable to save the man’s life.

The Guardia Civil have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances that led to the tourist’s death.

The man’s body has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy.

It’s the first balcony death of the year on Mallorca but not the first similar incident.

On May 3, an Irish holidaymaker survived a second-floor apartment fall in the Magaluf area at Santa Ponsa.

The man, 50, suffered serious injuries and was said to be drunk.

READ MORE: